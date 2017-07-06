Aybar started four consecutive games at shortstop for the Padres, going 4-for-13 with three runs scored over that span.

Playing time opened up for the seasoned vet after San Diego designated Chase d'Arnaud for assignment. Allen Cordoba has been M.I.A. over Aybar's recent run of playing time, but he could resurface at some point. The 33-year-old is batting just .229 on the season, but his six home runs and six stolen bases put him on the cusp of being a useful fantasy asset in deep and NL-only formats.