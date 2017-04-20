Padres' Erick Aybar: Cracks home run in win
Aybar smacked his first homer of the season in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Diamondbacks.
The switch-hitting shortstop was one of the few San Diego bats to get to Arizona starter Zack Greinke, producing the only run the Padres could scratch out all evening. Despite the nice display, Aybar is in the midst of a terrible stretch at the plate, producing just a .567 OPS through the first 15 games. If he continues to scuffle at the plate, the veteran might begin ceding more starts to younger options as the Padres start to evaluate their options for the future.
