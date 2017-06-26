Aybar went 2-for-3 with his sixth home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Tigers.

Manager Andy Green had been deploying a three-man rotation at short in the month of June, but Allen Cordoba's recent hand injury has opened up playing time for Aybar. The veteran has responded with a pair of home runs in three starts over the Padres' last four games. Overall, the 33-year-old has been disappointing (.221/.295/.354) at the plate, but a light power/speed combo (six homers and six steals) gives him value in very deep fantasy leagues while he's seeing semi-regular starts.