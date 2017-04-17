Aybar is out of the lineup Monday against the Braves.

With only two hits in 21 at-bats while starting the past seven games, Aybar will get the day off in the series finale as manager Andy Green looks to see if Luis Sardinas can inject some life into the offense while filling in at shortstop. Aybar was one of baseball's worst-performing regulars last season with a .243/.303/.320 slash line in 459 plate appearances with the Braves and Tigers, and with his numbers down across the board early on in 2017, it may not be long before he permanently surrenders his starting role.