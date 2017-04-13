Tatis is hitting .148/.258/.259 with one home run, two steals and an 11:3 K:BB in 31 plate appearances for Low-A Fort Wayne.

Tatis had just 12 games under his belt above the Arizona League before this season, so a full-season assignment was awfully aggressive. It says a lot about the player that the Padres were willing to send him to the Midwest League, and it would not be surprising if he continued to struggle in the early going, as he is also playing in chilly weather for the first time in his life. He remains a top-100 prospect for dynasty leagues, as he has monster physical projection (6-foot-3, 185 pounds), that could lead to a middle-of-the-order hitter down the road.