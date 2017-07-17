Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Supplying power for Low-A club
Tatis went 2-for-4 with a double and his 16th home run of the season Sunday for Low-A Fort Wayne.
Tatis has been on quite the power kick through the first half of July, racking up five home runs and 12 extra-base knocks in total over 14 games on the month. The shortstop is slashing .272/.368/.505 on the season and could earn a promotion to the California League before the campaign draws to a close.
