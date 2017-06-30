Padres' Franchy Cordero: Optioned to minors
Cordero was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The young prospect has received plenty of playing time since receiving a call-up towards the end of May, indicating the organization sees promise in the 22-year-old. Nonetheless, Cordero has struggled mightily at the plate recently, going just 1-for-31 over the past 12 contests. He'll try to right the ship back in El Paso, where he posted an impressive slash line of .289/.349/.520 to begin the 2017 season. Chase d'Arnaud was reinstated from the paternity list in a corresponding move.
