With Manuel Margot (calf) returning from the disabled list Tuesday, Cordero was used off the bench in a loss to the Braves.

The 22-year-old's 10-game slump (3-for-34) coincided with Margot's return, so the decision to remove Cordero from the starting lineup was an easy one. Despite his recent slump, the rookie showed some promise at the plate during his run, notching eight extra-base hits in 94 plate appearances.