Padres' Franchy Cordero: Pushed into bench role
With Manuel Margot (calf) returning from the disabled list Tuesday, Cordero was used off the bench in a loss to the Braves.
The 22-year-old's 10-game slump (3-for-34) coincided with Margot's return, so the decision to remove Cordero from the starting lineup was an easy one. Despite his recent slump, the rookie showed some promise at the plate during his run, notching eight extra-base hits in 94 plate appearances.
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...