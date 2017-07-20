With Manuel Margot expected to go on the paternity list Thursday, Cordero will serve as the Padres' starting center fielder for the first three games of the team's four-game set against the Giants, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cordero went 0-for-2 Wednesday while giving Jose Pirela the day off in left, but he will take over in center until Margot returns from the paternity list Sunday. A .225/.274/.404 triple slash in 28 games this season limits the 22-year-old's value as a short-term pick up in yearly fantasy leagues, but he could have use as a punt play in daily formats while he starts.