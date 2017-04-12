Sanchez (concussion) is on track to return from the 7-day disabled list over the weekend, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Sanchez was able to catch a bullpen session Wednesday without incident, so unless his concussion-like symptoms resurface in the coming days, it appears he'll be activated at some point during the Padres' four-game series with the Braves, which begins Friday. He'll serve as the primary backup to Austin Hedges upon returning to action.

