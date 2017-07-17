Padres' Hector Sanchez: Goes yard again Sunday
Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over San Francisco.
The veteran backstop punished his former club yet again, going yard for the second time in consecutive starts against the Giants. Sanchez has flashed his power since returning from the disabled list, homering four times in 25 at-bats. While the recent surge has been impressive, he will return to a bench role when Austin Hedges (concussion) returns to action Monday against the Rockies.
More News
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Smacks clutch home run Saturday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Serves as designated hitter Tuesday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Starts at first Sunday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Activated from DL•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Continuing rehab at Triple-A•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Hits roadblock in rehab•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...