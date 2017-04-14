Sanchez was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez had been dealing with concussion symptoms after taking a foul ball to the head in last week's game against the Dodgers. It appears all systems are go and he's ready to assume reserve catching duties behind everyday starter Austin Hedges, though fellow backstop Luis Torrens will remain on the roster for now. The switch-hitting Sanchez is still looking for his first hit on the young season, but is likely to continue to see limited playing time upon his return to action.