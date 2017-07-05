Sanchez made the Padres' starting lineup as the designated hitter in a road game against the Indians. He went 1-for-4 with the lone run scored in a 1-0 win.

With the benefit of a designated hitter, the Padres were able to keep Sanchez -- who hit two home runs over his previous nine at-bats -- in the lineup. The switch-hitting catcher figures to serve a similar role in the final two games of this Interleague matchup against Cleveland, giving him marginal short-term value in deep two-catcher leagues.