Padres' Hector Sanchez: Smacks clutch home run Saturday
Sanchez started in place of Austin Hedges (concussion) on Saturday, going 1-for-4 with a walk-off two-run home run in a win over the Giants.
Sanchez was a late addition to the lineup after Hedges experienced concussion symptoms prior to Saturday's game. The veteran backstop took advantage of the opportunity and popped his career-best fourth homer of the season. Hedges' injury isn't considered serious and he could return to the lineup as soon as Sunday, but Sanchez would be the main beneficiary if the Padres' primary catcher was forced to miss additional time.
