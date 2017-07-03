Padres' Hector Sanchez: Starts at first Sunday
Sanchez got the nod at first base Sunday, going 0-for-4 in a win over the Dodgers.
The veteran backstop earned a rare start at his secondary position after contributing two pinch-hit home runs since returning from the disabled list June 23. Sunday's start came on a routine rest day for Padres' everyday first baseman, Wil Myers, so expect Sanchez to return to the bench Tuesday against the Nationals.
More News
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Activated from DL•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Continuing rehab at Triple-A•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Hits roadblock in rehab•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Rehab stint set for Thursday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Catches bullpen as rehab progresses•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...