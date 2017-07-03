Sanchez got the nod at first base Sunday, going 0-for-4 in a win over the Dodgers.

The veteran backstop earned a rare start at his secondary position after contributing two pinch-hit home runs since returning from the disabled list June 23. Sunday's start came on a routine rest day for Padres' everyday first baseman, Wil Myers, so expect Sanchez to return to the bench Tuesday against the Nationals.

