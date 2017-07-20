Renfroe (neck) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

As expected, Renfroe will return from injury to fill the void left now that Manuel Margot is on the paternity list. Renfroe has been a three-true-outcome hitter this season, but he'll likely continue to get opportunities to hit as the regular right fielder moving forward, which will likely push Jabari Blash back to the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast