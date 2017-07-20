Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Back from DL
Renfroe (neck) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
As expected, Renfroe will return from injury to fill the void left now that Manuel Margot is on the paternity list. Renfroe has been a three-true-outcome hitter this season, but he'll likely continue to get opportunities to hit as the regular right fielder moving forward, which will likely push Jabari Blash back to the bench.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...