Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Expected back Friday
Renfroe (neck) is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Giants, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
He is out of Sunday's lineup, nursing a stiff neck. Renfroe is slashing .253/.322/.468 with three home runs and a 27.6 percent strikeout rate over his last 79 at-bats, and is worth a pickup for power-hungry owners in 15-team mixed leagues.
