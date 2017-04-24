Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Goes yard in loss Sunday
Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.
It was a positive weekend for the rookie, as he took his first two walks of the season and capped off the series with his fourth homer. Renfroe's 18:2 K:BB ratio indicates that he is still the extremely-aggressive hitter we thought he would be this season, but the power has been as advertised as well.
More News
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits third homer Saturday•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Homers Monday against Rockies•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Continues hot start Saturday•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Goes yard Wednesday•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits first spring home run•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Favorite to start in right field•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...