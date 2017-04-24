Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

It was a positive weekend for the rookie, as he took his first two walks of the season and capped off the series with his fourth homer. Renfroe's 18:2 K:BB ratio indicates that he is still the extremely-aggressive hitter we thought he would be this season, but the power has been as advertised as well.