Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits third homer Saturday
Renfroe went 2-for-4 with his third home run of the season in Saturday's loss to Atlanta.
The rookie outfielder has been exactly as advertised so far this season, providing raw power (.229 isolated power) with an aggressive approach at the plate (zero walks in 48 plate appearances). It is unclear whether Renfroe can continue to survive in the majors with this unorthodox approach at the plate -- especially if pitchers start throwing him junk -- but so far it has made him usable fantasy asset solely for his power.
