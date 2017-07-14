Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Lands on disabled list
Renfroe (neck) was placed on the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game against the Giants, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Renfroe was removed from Saturday's game with a neck injury, and wasn't able to fully recover over the All-Star break. The 25-year-old will spend some time on the disabled list, but barring any setbacks, he should be ready to return once he's eligible before the series against the Mets. In his place, Matt Szczur is likely going to see an expanded role in right field during his absence, while Jabari Blash joins the team from Triple-A El Paso.
