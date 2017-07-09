Renfroe (neck) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Bob Scanlan of Fox Sports San Diego reports.

As expected, Renfroe will be held out of the Padres' first-half finale after injuring his neck in Saturday's contest. He'll get four free days of rest over the All-Star break to get healthy in advance of Friday's opener with the Giants. Matt Szczur will log a start in right field in his stead.