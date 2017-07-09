Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Remains out Sunday
Renfroe (neck) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Bob Scanlan of Fox Sports San Diego reports.
As expected, Renfroe will be held out of the Padres' first-half finale after injuring his neck in Saturday's contest. He'll get four free days of rest over the All-Star break to get healthy in advance of Friday's opener with the Giants. Matt Szczur will log a start in right field in his stead.
