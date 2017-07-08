Renfroe's neck locked up Saturday on a seventh-inning swing that led to a double, and he's doubtful to play Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder was removed shortly afterward and probably has played his last action of this season's first half. Renfroe likely will have to wait until Friday, the first day of action after the All-Star break, to build on an up-and-down campaign in which he's launched an impressive 16 home runs but also slashed .230/.287/.447 over 338 plate appearances.