Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Smacks 16th homer Thursday
Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Braves.
The free-swinging outfielder had been taking a more conservative approach at the plate recently (five walks over last six games), and adjustment at the plate paid off in a big way Thursday. Renfroe remains a liability in the batting average department (.225), but his 16 homers give him deep-league value.
