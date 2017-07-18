Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Takes batting practice
Renfroe (neck) took batting practice Monday and is expected to return from the disabled list Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
It looks like Renfroe will only have to spend the minimum amount of time on the disabled list after suffering a neck injury in early June. The 25-year-old has shown good power in his first full season in the majors with 16 home runs, but has struggled with 95 strikeouts. The Padres right fielder is slashing .231/.287/.449 in 316 at-bats this season.
