Renfroe was perfect at the plate Sunday, going 4-for-4 with a double in a 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Surprisingly, the rookie outfielder didn't record a single counting stat despite recording four hits as the Padres' cleanup hitter. Renfroe has been hot over his last four contests, going 9-for-16 with four extra-base hits over that span. Sunday's four-hit performance only lifted the slugger's batting average to .236, but his 16 home runs give him deep-league value with potential for more if he can continue to improve his approach at the plate.