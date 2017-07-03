Renfroe was perfect at the plate Sunday, going 4-for-4 with a double in a 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Surprisingly, the rookie outfielder didn't record a single counting stat despite recording four hits as the Padres' cleanup hitter. Renfroe has been hot over his last four contests, going 9-for-16 with four extra-base hits over that span. Sunday's four-hit performance only lifted the slugger's batting average to .236, but his 16 home runs give him deep-league value with potential for more if he can continue to improve his approach at the plate.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories