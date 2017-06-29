Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Triples, drives in two Wednesday
Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a triple, two walks, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Braves.
The 25-year-old has been mired in a June slump, batting .176 over 85 at-bats. Renfroe has kept his power pace going during the month-long slump (five homers), bringing him up to 15 on the year as a whole. A big part of the rookie's lengthy cold stretch has been a reversion to an impatient approach at the plate, as he needed 20 games to garner his first first walk of the month. With five walks over his last six games, Renfroe appears to be making an effort to deliver quality at-bats.
More News
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Launches 15th homer Friday•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Homers, drives in three in win•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Late addition to lineup•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Blasts two homers in losing cause•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....