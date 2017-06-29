Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a triple, two walks, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Braves.

The 25-year-old has been mired in a June slump, batting .176 over 85 at-bats. Renfroe has kept his power pace going during the month-long slump (five homers), bringing him up to 15 on the year as a whole. A big part of the rookie's lengthy cold stretch has been a reversion to an impatient approach at the plate, as he needed 20 games to garner his first first walk of the month. With five walks over his last six games, Renfroe appears to be making an effort to deliver quality at-bats.