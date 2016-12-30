Blash's middle finger strain has improved enough for him to play in the Dominican Winter League, the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders reports.

He ended the year on the DL, but has been able to play 13 games in the Dominican Republic this winter, which is the good news. The bad news is that the 27-year-old slugger is hitting just .115 with nine strikeouts and three walks in 26 at-bats. After keeping him on the active roster for the entire 2016 season, the Padres can now send the Rule 5 pick to the minors in 2017, which seems likely if he struggles out of the gate.