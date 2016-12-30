Blash's middle finger strain has responded well in the Dominican winter league, the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders reports.

He ended the year on the DL with a middle finger strain, but has been able to play 13 games in the Dominican Republic this winter, which is the good news. The bad news is that the 27-year-old slugger is hitting just .115 with nine strikeouts and three walks in 26 at-bats. After keeping him on the active roster for the entire 2016 season, the Padres can now send the Rule-5 pick to the minors in 2017, which seems likely if he struggles out of the gate.