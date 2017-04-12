Padres' Jabari Blash: Gets start Wednesday
Blash is batting sixth and starting in left field for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Blash has been used sparingly as a reserve outfielder since getting called up last week but will take over for the slumping Travis Jankowski in Wednesday's series finale. The 27-year-old has just two hits in 20 career at-bats against southpaws, a trend he'll look to reverse with lefty Kyle Freeland on the rubber.
