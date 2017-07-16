Blash started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Blash's first home run since being recalled to the majors was no fluke, as it came off the arm of the dominant Madison Bumgarner. The 28-year-old has taken advantage of Hunter Renfroe's (neck) placement on the disabled list, starting two consecutive games and collecting four hits in the process. Blash will always tantalize fantasy owners with his immense power -- and he is certainly worth a look for cheap power in the interim -- but fantasy owners should keep expectations in check based on his poor major-league track record (.176 batting average and 37.4 percent strikeout rate in 54 career games).