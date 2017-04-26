Padres' Jabari Blash: Goes yard Tuesday
Blash went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
It didn't take the slugger long to notch his first homer after being called up to the majors Monday. Almost as impressive, Blash took a pair of free passes, flashing the improved patience he worked on during spring training. With Travis Jankowski (foot) on the disabled list, the 25-year-old should see starts in left field against southpaws, with occasional starts against righties sprinkled in.
