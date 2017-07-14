Blash was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Blash comes back up to San Diego after spending the past two months crushing the ball at the Triple-A level. The outfielder will likely see some time in the field with Hunter Renfroe (neck) landing on the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game with the Giants, but during 14 games with the big-league team earlier this season, Blash went just 3-for-29 at the plate with 15 strikeouts, harming his chances at keeping a spot on the major-league roster moving forward.