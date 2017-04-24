Blash was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Blash was added to the Padres to replace Travis Jankowski on the roster, who was sent to the DL with a foot bruise Monday. It seems likely that Blash will serve as the regular left fielder in Jankowski's absence, though that still hasn't been confirmed. This will be the 27-year-old's second stint with the big league club this season, going 0-for-8 across four games earlier in the season before being sent back to the minors. It's unclear how long he'll remain with the Padres this time, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back at El Paso once Jankowski is healthy enough to return.