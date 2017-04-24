Blash was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Blash was added to the Padres to replace Travis Jankowski on the roster, who was sent to the DL with a foot bruise Monday. It seems likely that Blash will serve as the regular left fielder in Jankowski's absence, though that still hasn't been confirmed. This will be the 27-year-old's second stint with the big league club this season, going 0-for-8 across four games earlier in the season before being sent back to the minors. It's unclear how long he'll remain with the Padres this time, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back at El Paso once Jankowski is healthy enough to return.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories