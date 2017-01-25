Blash cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso.

No teams bit on the 27-year-old's services during the waiver period, so he will head back to the minors for the time being. With the organization's renewed emphasis on youth, Blash will have a chance to compete for a roster spot during spring training, although given the lack of success during his initial big league audition last season, it seems like he's more destined for a Quad-A role in 2017.