Blash was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It was a short and uneventful stay for Blash in the major leagues, as the outfielder went 0-for-8 while receiving just two starts. The move to El Paso could serve well in the long term by allowing the 27-year-old to receive more regular playing time while continuing to harness his skills. After batting .169 in 38 games for the Padres in 2016, his offensive production still leaves much to be improved upon.