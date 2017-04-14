Esch was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Esch only appeared once out of the big-league bullpen, but he failed to record an out and walked two batters, so he'll head back to the minors for more development. Kevin Quackenbush was called up to claim his spot in the bullpen.

