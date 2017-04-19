Padres' Jarred Cosart: Heads to DL
Cosart was placed on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Cosart left his start Tuesday in the fourth inning with the ailment, and he'll apparently need some time on the DL to let it properly heal. Kevin Quackenbush was recalled to fill his roster spot, though it's unclear who the Padres will turn to if they need a temporary fifth starter. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined with the injury, though a return date should become clearer once the Padres update his status.
