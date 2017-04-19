Padres' Jarred Cosart: Strains hamstring during start
Cosart, who exited Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning, was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Cosart exited Tuesday's game after walking in a run during the top of the fourth inning. In 3.2 innings pitched, the righty allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks before being relieved by Craig Stammen. The severity of Cosart's hamstring strain is still unclear, so he'll be considered day-to-day until more details become available.
