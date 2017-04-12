Padres' Jarred Cosart: Will stay in rotation
Cosart will stay in the Padres' rotation with Trevor Cahill (back) and Luis Perdomo (shoulder) both on the DL, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Cosart filled in admirably during a spot start Monday against Colorado, allowing no runs and five hits over four solid innings in the win. The right-hander posted a 6.03 ERA over nine starts for San Diego last season, so management may be cautious with giving him heavy innings. Nonetheless, look for Cosart to remain in the rotation for now, setting his next start for next Tuesday against Arizona.
