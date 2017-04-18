Padres' Jered Weaver: Tosses quality start versus Braves
Weaver allowed three runs (two earned) across six innings en route to a no-decision Monday against the Braves, allowing seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts.
Weaver was incredibly efficient and needed just 64 pitches, 46 of which went for strikes, to make it through six frames. He allowed an unearned run in the second inning and was victimized by a two-run homer from Freddie Freeman in the third. After looking shaky in his first start as a Padre, Weaver has turned in back-to-back quality starts to lower his ERA to 4.24. Wins will probably be hard to come by, as he has received just five runs of support thus far, but he is throwing the ball quite well heading into Saturday's matchup with the Marlins.
More News
-
Padres' Jered Weaver: Produces quality start versus Rockies•
-
Padres' Jered Weaver: Struggles in Padres debut•
-
Padres' Jered Weaver: Slated to start fourth game of season•
-
Padres' Jered Weaver: To start third game of season•
-
Padres' Jered Weaver: Dealing with dead arm•
-
Padres' Jered Weaver: Could make Opening Day start•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...