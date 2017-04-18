Padres' Jered Weaver: Tosses quality start versus Braves

Weaver allowed three runs (two earned) across six innings en route to a no-decision Monday against the Braves, allowing seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Weaver was incredibly efficient and needed just 64 pitches, 46 of which went for strikes, to make it through six frames. He allowed an unearned run in the second inning and was victimized by a two-run homer from Freddie Freeman in the third. After looking shaky in his first start as a Padre, Weaver has turned in back-to-back quality starts to lower his ERA to 4.24. Wins will probably be hard to come by, as he has received just five runs of support thus far, but he is throwing the ball quite well heading into Saturday's matchup with the Marlins.