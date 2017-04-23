Padres' Jered Weaver: Tosses third-straight quality start Saturday
Weaver did not factor into Saturday's decision, but he tossed another quality start, holding the Marlins to two runs on four hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out three.
After getting hit hard in his first start of the 2017 season, Weaver has turned things around and tossed three-consecutive quality starts, lowering his ERA below four for the first time this year. The 34-year-old continues to get by with smoke and mirrors, stifling major league hitters while averaging 84 mph on his fastball. There is one concern regarding Weaver's early success, his inability to keep the ball in the yard (2.7 HR/9). The veteran has been relatively lucky that almost all of the homers he has surrendered have come with no men on base, but that luck is likely to run out sooner or later. Owners who have been benefiting from Weaver's solid start to the season need to be wary, as the other shoe could drop at any moment.
More News
-
Padres' Jered Weaver: Tosses quality start versus Braves•
-
Padres' Jered Weaver: Produces quality start versus Rockies•
-
Padres' Jered Weaver: Struggles in Padres debut•
-
Padres' Jered Weaver: Slated to start fourth game of season•
-
Padres' Jered Weaver: To start third game of season•
-
Padres' Jered Weaver: Dealing with dead arm•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...