Padres' Jered Weaver: Tosses third-straight quality start Saturday

Weaver did not factor into Saturday's decision, but he tossed another quality start, holding the Marlins to two runs on four hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out three.

After getting hit hard in his first start of the 2017 season, Weaver has turned things around and tossed three-consecutive quality starts, lowering his ERA below four for the first time this year. The 34-year-old continues to get by with smoke and mirrors, stifling major league hitters while averaging 84 mph on his fastball. There is one concern regarding Weaver's early success, his inability to keep the ball in the yard (2.7 HR/9). The veteran has been relatively lucky that almost all of the homers he has surrendered have come with no men on base, but that luck is likely to run out sooner or later. Owners who have been benefiting from Weaver's solid start to the season need to be wary, as the other shoe could drop at any moment.