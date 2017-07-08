Chacin (8-7) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings, to earn the victory Saturday against the Phillies.

Chacin gave up a solo homer to Maikel Franco while the offense gave him just enough run support to notch him his eighth victory of the campaign. He's been red-hot lately, as he's allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last six starts to lower his ERA from 5.65 to 4.32, and he's been an excellent fantasy option during that span. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.