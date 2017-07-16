Play

Chacin (8-7) allowed three earned runs on six hits and four walks over six innings Saturday against the Giants.

The right-hander allowed a two-run single in the first inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second before cruising through the next four frames without issue, other than a Joe Panik home run in the sixth. Chacin has now lowered his ERA in each of his last eight starts, including a superb 0.79 ERA over his three outings this month. The 29-year-old is evidently emerging as the premier arm on the lowly Padres' pitching staff, through his 4.41 FIP suggests some regression is possible.

