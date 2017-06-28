Chacin (6-7) gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over seven innings in a loss to the Braves on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, it was a strong effort from Chacin, who continues to post excellent numbers at home (1.83 ERA). His ERA is over 9.00 on the road, but Chacin is a viable streamer as his heavy groundball tendencies have proven to be a nice fit at Petco Park.