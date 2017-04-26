Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Gets good news from X-ray
Chacin's (foot) X-rays come back negative Tuesday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
It's the best case scenario for the right-hander after he fouled a ball off his foot in Monday's game against the D-Backs. Chacin will get a few days off as the swelling subsides, but he remains in line for his next scheduled start, Saturday against the Giants.
More News
-
Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Receiving X-ray Tuesday•
-
Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Lit up by Diamondbacks on Monday•
-
Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Tosses eight-inning gem Wednesday•
-
Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Touched up Friday•
-
Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Twirls gem Saturday•
-
Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Gets knocked around by Dodgers•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...