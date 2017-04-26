Chacin's (foot) X-rays come back negative Tuesday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's the best case scenario for the right-hander after he fouled a ball off his foot in Monday's game against the D-Backs. Chacin will get a few days off as the swelling subsides, but he remains in line for his next scheduled start, Saturday against the Giants.

