Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Lit up by Diamondbacks on Monday
Chacin (2-3) allowed seven runs on eight hits (two home runs) while walking two and striking out six over six innings in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Five of the seven runs he gave up came via the long ball, with Chris Owings' grand slam in the fifth inning accounting for the major blow on Chacin's line. The 29-year-old right-hander has been hit or miss in his five starts this season. He's had a nine-run outing and has also posted two scoreless starts, showing fantasy owners that his volatility makes him hard to trust as a streaming option.
