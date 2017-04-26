Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Receiving X-ray Tuesday
Chacin has experienced swelling in his left foot and will undergo an X-ray on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Chacin fouled a ball off of his left foot during Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. It's unclear if he'll be forced to miss time with the foot injury, but a more definitive diagnosis should present itself following Tuesday's X-ray evaluation.
