Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Tosses eight-inning gem Wednesday
Chacin (2-2) twirled eight scoreless innings Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing just three hits and walk while striking out five en route to the win.
Heading into the evening, the veteran right-hander held a horrific 7.80 ERA in three starts, but he was surprisingly masterful against Arizona, facing just three more than the minimum in his eight innings of work. He also displayed solid command, hurling 66 of his 101 offerings for strikes. However, this outstanding outing only lowered his ERA to 4.70, which certainly points toward Wednesday being more of an anomaly than anything. Chacin's next start is scheduled for Monday against the same Diamondbacks squad.
More News
-
Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Touched up Friday•
-
Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Twirls gem Saturday•
-
Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Gets knocked around by Dodgers•
-
Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Pitches well in tough matchup•
-
Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Gets nod Thursday against Dominican Republic•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...