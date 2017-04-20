Chacin (2-2) twirled eight scoreless innings Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing just three hits and walk while striking out five en route to the win.

Heading into the evening, the veteran right-hander held a horrific 7.80 ERA in three starts, but he was surprisingly masterful against Arizona, facing just three more than the minimum in his eight innings of work. He also displayed solid command, hurling 66 of his 101 offerings for strikes. However, this outstanding outing only lowered his ERA to 4.70, which certainly points toward Wednesday being more of an anomaly than anything. Chacin's next start is scheduled for Monday against the same Diamondbacks squad.