Chacin (1-2) surrendered four runs on eight hits over five innings Friday. He walked four and struck out three in a loss to the Braves.

It was an ugly outing for the 29-year-old, getting knocked around by a less-than-intimidating Atlanta lineup. The concerning aspect of this start was Chacin's inability to limit the free passes, which is supposed to be one of the redeeming qualities of the veteran pitcher. He now owns an ugly 7.80 ERA through three starts, with his only strong outing coming at home against the Giants. Chacin appears to only be startable at home in favorable matchups. His next start does come in the friendly confines of Petco Park, but it will be against a potent Arizona lineup, making him a risky play in even the deepest of leagues.