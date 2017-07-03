Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Triumphs over Dodgers
Chacin did not allow a run against the Dodgers on Sunday, earning the victory in a four-hit, six-strikeout performance across five innings.
He allowed three walks and saw his pitch count run up to 107 in the 5-3 win, but Chacin did well to keep the Dodgers' potent offense in check. Chacin is now back to .500 with a 7-7 record through 17 starts, a span in which his ERA (4.52) and WHIP (1.33) have been within earshot of his career marks of 4.02 and 1.35. The 29-year-old will next toe the rubber Saturday in Philadelphia.
